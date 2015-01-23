MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 23 British car production rose to its highest level since 2007 last year, up 1.2 percent to 1.528 million cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.
The growth was driven by strong domestic demand, as exports fell slightly, something SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes blamed on a weaker than expected recovery in the euro zone and elsewhere.
"More than 7 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) of investment into UK production facilities has been announced in the past two years, and we are now seeing the effects as new models begin production -- with more expected in 2015," Hawes said.
Britain is a major centre for manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Nissan, Honda , Toyota and General Motors. ($1 = 0.6671 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.