LONDON Dec 17 British car production rose 9 percent year-on-year in November, helped by a strong increase in exports, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday.

A total of 150,084 cars were built last month with an 11 percent rise in the number of vehicles headed overseas compared with a 3 percent increase in the amount of cars destined for the domestic market.

Around four in five cars built in Britain are exported.

"Particularly pleasing is the recent pick-up in export production, which is proof that despite challenges in some global markets, the UK continues to build cars that appeal to consumers across the world," said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT.

Output stood at 1.47 million in the 11 months to November, making it likely Britain will surpass the total tally of 1.53 million achieved last year once December's figures come through. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Estelle Shirbon)