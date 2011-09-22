LONDON, Sept 22 British car production rose by 10.7 percent in August compared with a year ago, bolstered by strong demand from abroad as domestic demand fell, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Factories turned out 86,250 cars in August, taking the total number of cars produced in the year to date to 847,196 -- a rise of 4.4 percent compared with 2010.

Of August's total, 67,288 cars were destined for export -- 78 percent of the total and a rise of 18 percent on the year.

However, the number of cars to be sold on the domestic market fell by 9 percent on the year to 18,962.

The fall in domestic demand, which comes as Britons suffer the biggest squeeze on disposable income in 30 years, is a further sign of the diminishing role played by consumer spending in supporting Britain's economy and of a greater reliance on exports.

The improvement also suggests the weak pound may be having an impact on trade.

This week luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, part of Indian group Tata Motors , said it would invest 355 million pounds ($561 million) in a new engine plant in central England, which fought off competition from India with backing from the British government.

"A manufacturing-led recovery is taking shape with August's automotive output up more than 10 percent and a recent wave of private investment securing long-term growth for the UK sector," said SMMT Chief Executive Paul Everitt. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)