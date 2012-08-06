LONDON Aug 6 British car sales showed their strongest annual increase in two years, rising by 9.3 percent to 143,884 vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.

Car sales so far this year are 3.5 percent up on last year's level, showing resilience in the face of recession, and the SMMT said it was revising up its forecast for full year sales to 1.97 million units, compared to 1.94 million in 2011.

SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt said he still expected demand to slow slightly in the rest of the year, compared to the year to date.

"International economic stability remains a concern for vehicle manufacturers and the UK market," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken)