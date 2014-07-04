LONDON, July 4 British new car registrations in June rose 6.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

Registrations totalled 228,291 units, the SMMT said. It said the market was on track for 2.4 million new car registrations in 2014. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)