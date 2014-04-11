LONDON, April 11 A British subsidiary of U.S. clearing and settlement agency Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is doubling the number of staff at its headquarters to meet growing demand from firms grappling with new trade reporting regulations.

Avox, which validates and maintains legal entity reference data for clients including major banks, asset managers and insurance companies worldwide, said on Friday it would hire more than 200 new employees within two years at its office in Wrexham, north Wales.

Regulators are hoping that gathering legal entity reference data, which identifies parties to transactions, will give a clearer picture of where risk lies in an opaque part of the financial system.

Global regulators have imposed new rules intended to shine more light on the $700 trillion derivatives market and the complex products that were at the heart of the financial crisis.

New European Union rules took effect in February, requiring anyone who trades derivatives in the bloc to report their transactions to one of six new bodies called trade repositories, including DTCC.

Each trade report involves up to 80 pieces of data to provide regulators with detailed information to help stop risky derivatives positions building up.

The U.S. introduced mandatory reporting in 2012. Its rules are narrower, with only one party of an off-exchange trade having to report.

Mark Davies, general manager and head of Avox, said the company's client base has grown by 35 percent in the last year. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)