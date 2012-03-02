LONDON, March 2 Output from the Bacton gas terminal will be reduced by around 10 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day) from Aug. 1 for 14-17 days for maintenance, TOTAL UK said in a planned work schedule.

The outage will coincide with a reduction in flows through the Seal pipeline, which feeds the Bacton terminal.

Gas output through the pipeline will be reduced by 15 mcm/d from Aug. 1 for 12 days, a separate schedule published by operator Shell showed.

North Sea oil and gas facilities typically undergo maintenance in spring and summer when demand for gas drops. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)