PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO, March 26 Gas flows through Britain's Bacton Seal gas terminal will be reduced by 4.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day during the next six hours, Total Exploration & Production said in a market message at 0700 GMT on Thursday.
The planned outage was expected to last for 36 hours, it added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.