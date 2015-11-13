Nov 13 Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it had agreed to sell a 13 billion pound ($19.78 billion) asset portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management LP.

The sale includes performing and non-performing residential mortgages and unsecured loans from the legacy book of NRAM, the former Northern Rock mortgage business, UK Asset Resolution Ltd (UKAR) said. (bit.ly/1QzEXiA)

UKAR, a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new business, said the sale brought its balance sheet reduction to 73.5 billion pounds, or 63 percent since formation in 2010.

The bank was advised by Credit Suisse International, a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG. ($1 = 0.6574 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)