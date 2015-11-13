Nov 13 Britain's 'bad bank', which is running
down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it had agreed to
sell a 13 billion pound ($19.78 billion) asset portfolio to
affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management LP.
The sale includes performing and non-performing residential
mortgages and unsecured loans from the legacy book of NRAM, the
former Northern Rock mortgage business, UK Asset Resolution Ltd
(UKAR) said. (bit.ly/1QzEXiA)
UKAR, a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new
business, said the sale brought its balance sheet reduction to
73.5 billion pounds, or 63 percent since formation in 2010.
The bank was advised by Credit Suisse International, a
subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG.
($1 = 0.6574 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)