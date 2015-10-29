(Corrects date to Oct 29 from Oct 28)

Oct 29 Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it repaid 500 million pounds ($763 million) to the government in the six months ended September.

UK Asset Resolution Ltd (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new business, said it had now returned 14.6 billion pounds, or 30 percent of the loan to the government. (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)

UKAR said it had reduced the size of its balance sheet by 8.5 billion pounds during the period.

UKAR is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, which were nationalised during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.

UKAR said its first-half underlying pretax profit fell to 612.1 million pounds, from 692.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6552 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)