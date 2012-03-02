LONDON, March 2 Britain's sixth biggest
mortgage provider, the "bad bank" running down the loans of
collapsed UK lender Northern Rock, said it repaid 2.1 billion
pounds ($3.4 billion) to the government last year after its
annual profits more than doubled.
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is running down the bad
loans that were held by Northern Rock and other failed lender
Bradford & Bingley, said on Friday its underlying 2011 profit
was 1.09 billion pounds, up from 444 million in 2010, after a
fall in losses on bad debts.
Britain should make a profit of 9-11 billion pounds on its
bailout of Northern Rock, but may have to wait another 15 years
to get all the cash, the body that oversees Britain's bank
stakes said earlier this week.
