LONDON, June 16 Britain's 'bad bank', which is
running down the loans of two bailed-out lenders, said it repaid
3.7 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) to the government in the year
to March 2015, bringing the total it has repaid to 14.1 billion.
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that
does not take on new business, said it had reduced the size of
its balance sheet by 8.8 billion pounds during the period.
UKAR, which is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and
Bradford & Bingley, in April began the process of selling a
portfolio of mortgages worth 13 billion pounds and selling or
outsourcing its mortgage servicing operations.
"We are now progressing two ambitious divestment projects
which, if successful, will accelerate repayment of the
government loans and ensure the stability of service to
customers," said Chief Executive Richard Banks.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)