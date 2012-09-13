LONDON, Sept 13 British prime minister David
Cameron supports the potential $64 billion merger between UK
defence contractor BAE Systems and European aerospace
group EADS, according to senior members of parliament.
"I think he (Cameron) will be pretty pleased to see this
deal happen," said former armed forces minister Nick Harvey, who
last week lost his post at the Ministry of Defence as part of
the prime minister's cabinet reshuffle.
"I think the government will be pretty happy with it,
because ... ultimately this will be a strong company that is
going to be in a very good position to supply the European civil
and defence market," he added.
EADS and BAE Systems announced on Wednesday that they were
in advanced talks over a mega-merger to create an industry
giant, in what would be the biggest shake-up in Europe's
aerospace and defence sector in more than a decade.
In the potential tie-up, EADS would own 60 percent and BAE
40 percent of the new firm.
Peter Luff, a former Conservative defence minister who also
left the government in last week's reshuffle, told Reuters that
BAE Systems had been talking to the government for "several
weeks" before plans for the proposed merger were disclosed.
"The government obviously wanted to test the national
security issues around it ... but I was not aware of a corporate
view in governemnt as I left, beyond making sure we actually
protected our national interests in this," said Luff.
Asked how the British government would fulfill its aim of
ensuring that the public interest was protected in the deal,
Cameron's official spokesman said: "We will work with the
companies to ensure that that happens. They have been keeping us
informed of their discussions and will continue to do so."