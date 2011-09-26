LONDON, Sept 26 British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it would soon announce the results of a staffing review, after media reports speculated that between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs will be cut due to slower sales of the Eurofighter jet.

The company, which makes the plane as part of a four-nation consortium EAD.PA SIFI.MI, said on Monday that it would not comment on the media reports but would update its employees on Tuesday.

The BBC said nearly 3,000 jobs will be eliminated at three factories in northern England in what would be bad news for the government at a time of rising unemployment and sluggish economic growth.

The Conservative-led coalition hopes the private sector will create jobs to fill the gap left by public cuts.

"Whilst there has been a lot of media speculation, it has always been our intention to communicate the results of the review to employees as a priority, and this will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27," BAE said in a statement.

The Unite union, which has 1.5 million members in a range of industries, said large-scale redundancies would be a "hammer blow" to Britain's defence industry.

"We will be seeking urgent talks with BAE Systems to try to clarify where these jobs are under threat and to work with them to avoid compulsory redundancies wherever possible," said Unite official Ian Waddell.

BAE employs around 100,000 people worldwide, including 40,000 in Britain.

The company has a 33 percent stake in the Eurofighter joint venture company alongside EADS EAD.PA and Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and has received orders for some 550 planes from the four partner nations involved -- the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. (Editing by John Wallace)