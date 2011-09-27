LONDON, Sept 27 Unite, the biggest union at Britain's BAE Systems , said the defence contractor has confirmed it intends to cut 3,000 jobs across Britain and vowed to fight the lay-offs.

"Unite is meeting with BAE Systems today and we will be doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of these cuts," it said in a statement.

"The government cannot sit on its hands and allow these highly skilled jobs to disappear," it added. "We expect the Ministry of Defence to intervene urgently to protect these jobs, otherwise the UK's defence industry risks losing the critical mass it needs to maintain its reputation as a world leader in defence manufacturing."

"BAE Systems have dealt a hammer blow to the UK defence industry and Unite is determined to fight the cuts."

