LONDON May 4 A highly stimulatory monetary
stance is the "the best medicine" to help rebalance Britain's
economy, Bank of England deputy governor Charles Bean said in an
opinion piece in the Financial Times on Friday.
Bean defended the bank's stimulatory policy stance, which
has come under renewed criticism as Britain slid into its second
recession since the financial crisis.
"The present highly stimulatory policy stance means
activity, employment and asset prices are all higher than they
would otherwise be," said Bean.
"Most importantly, the highly stimulatory monetary stance
should help put the economy back on to an even keel. That is the
best medicine for us all."
Britain had been expected to eke out modest growth in early
2012, but these forecasts were upset by the biggest fall in
construction output in three years coupled with anaemic service
sector growth and a fall in industrial output.
A Reuters poll on Thursday of nearly 70 economists suggested
the Bank would not add to the 325 billion pounds of new money it
will have printed by the end of the month as part of its bid to
kick start a struggling economy.
Bean said early evidence suggests the bank's QE policy has
been a success and does not have hyperinflationary side-effects.
"That is indeed the fate of countries that resort to the
permanent monetary finance of a persistent budget deficit. QE is
different. It involves temporarily exchanging one liability of
the state - government bonds (gilts) - for another - claims on
the central bank."
Bean said that the inflation target has deviated over the
last few years, so as to avoid volatility in output and
employment, and further deviations are possible to potentially
avoid a financial crisis.
"The answer is not to jettison the inflation target," he
said.
"The need to avoid future build-ups of unsustainable
financial imbalances constitutes another justification for
accepting occasional temporary deviations."
