LONDON Jan 20 Britain's economy is broadly flat and growth is likely to be volatile for much of 2012, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying on Friday.

He also said that he expected inflation to keep falling and that recently announced cuts in gas prices should help at the margin.

"It is clear that the economy is broadly flat and therefore growing less than its potential rate and that therefore -somehow measured and broadly speaking - the degree of spare capacity is probably growing," Broadbent said in an interview with news-wire Market News International.

"If you look at the combination of hard data and surveys over the past 6 months - they have been weaker for Q4 but then marginally positive for December," he added.

Economists in a Reuters poll this week saw a 50 percent chance of a recession in the UK and reckoned the central bank would have to inject more stimulus into the economy to boost growth.

The BoE restarted its programme of quantitative easing in October with a 75 billion pound cash boost, and analysts reckon it will announce a further 50 billion pounds in February, as policymakers worry about the impact of the euro zone crisis on Britain.

Some policymakers have expressed concern that to increase the speed of gilt purchases could destabilise the gilt market, but Broadbent said the pace of buying was "irrelevant".

"As far as I am concerned, I voted in October, and indeed have voted every month, about the stock of purchases," he said.

"It is irrelevant to me how quickly you may buy them. I could have voted for any stock at any point." (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)