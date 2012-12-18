* Former Bank of Scotland chief to head advisory board

* Bank will be backed by $1.6 bln of state funds

LONDON Dec 18 Former Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Peter Burt will head an advisory board for a new British state-backed business development bank, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The bank, tasked with boosting financing for smaller companies starved of loans from Britain's main lenders, is due to open early next year.

It will eventually be backed by 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)of taxpayers' money, with the hope that private providers of capital will match this funding to support up to 10 billion pounds of new lending.

The bank, the brainchild of UK Business Secretary Vince Cable, should be fully operational by the autumn of 2014.

Cable's Business department declined to comment on the Sky News report, but said the minister would give more details about the bank on Dec. 20.

Burt was CEO of Bank of Scotland when it merged with Halifax to form HBOS in 2001. He was later part an unsuccessful attempt in 2008 to prevent Lloyd TSB's takeover of HBOS during the financial crisis.