By Matt Scuffham
| LONDON, Sept 3
The number of complaints against
British banks grew by 15 percent in the first half of 2013
driven by complaints over the mis-selling of loan insurance, the
Financial Ombudsman Service said on Wednesday.
The ombudsman, which deals with cases in which banks and
their customers cannot settle a dispute, said it received
327,000 complaints during the period. Complaints about payment
protection insurance (PPI) rose by a quarter to 266,000.
PPI policies were meant to protect borrowers against
sickness or unemployment but were often sold to those who did
not want or need them. Banks have already set aside 15 billion
pounds ($23 billion) for compensation and senior bankers believe
that number could rise to 20 billion.
Chief Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney said the ombudsman was making
progress in tackling what is widely accepted as the biggest
financial mis-selling scandal ever in Britain. However, she said
although some major businesses were focusing on sorting out
customer concerns more quickly, others were dragging their feet.
"Disappointingly we are still seeing cases where businesses
are not following our long-standing approach to PPI, resulting
in long waits and unnecessary delays for consumers," she said.
The number of complaints received by the ombudsman which
didn't relate to PPI fell by 15 percent to 61,000. That included
a fall of 22 percent in banking complaints and 3 percent in
insurance cases.