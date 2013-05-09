LONDON May 9 Britain's central bank left rates
on hold and did not extend its bond purchases on Thursday,
opting to wait and see if recent initiatives to boost lending
will lift the struggling economy.
Its decision to leave its key rate at 0.5 percent and the
stock of bond purchases at 375 billion pounds ($584 billion) was
widely expected by economists, who believe the central bank is
shifting its focus away from bond purchases towards schemes to
support the flow of credit.
The Bank of England announced a major expansion of its
"Funding for Lending Scheme" last month to give bigger
incentives for banks to lend to small businesses.
Many of the Bank's policymakers may also be keen to see what
ideas Mark Carney has for kick-starting growth when he replaces
Mervyn King as governor in July.
After months of dreary headlines, economic news has
brightened over the past few weeks. Britain's economy grew a
faster-than-expected 0.3 percent in the first three months of
the year and surveys suggest the recovery gathered pace at the
start of the second quarter.
Inflation in Britain is running at 2.8 percent, and has been
above the central bank's 2 percent target for much of the past
five years. However, the outlook has become less threatening
thanks to a slide in commodity prices and a rise in the value of
sterling over the past two months.
The central bank will publish updated growth and inflation
forecasts next week which will give insight into its thinking.