LONDON Feb 29 Britain's economy faces a
long, slow grind to recovery and the Bank of England will be
guided by the evidence when deciding whether to sanction another
round of money creation, its top policymakers said on Wednesday.
"By and large, I don't think there's any hard and fast
expectation that we're inevitably going to do much more,"
central bank governor Mervyn King," told parliament's Treasury
Committee. "What matters is what we think. We will take whatever
action we think is appropriate and at that point, expectations
will adjust."
Earlier this month, the Bank sanctioned a further 50 billion
pounds ($79 billion) of asset-buying with new money, known as
quantitative easing, taking the total programme to 325 billion
pounds since it was started.
Minutes of that policy meeting showed two of the nine
members sought a bigger increase, while others considered doing
nothing, worried that inflation may turn out higher than the
central bank expects.
"I expect very subdued growth in the first half of the year,
followed by a gradual strengthening, reflecting an ease in the
squeeze on household incomes as inflation falls, complemented
further out by some recovery in investment," BoE deputy governor
Charlie Bean said in written testimony to the committee.
Fellow deputy governor Paul Tucker said the outlook remained
highly uncertain. "Reflecting the risks in both directions, we
will need to keep the scope for policy actions under review," he
said.
In its quarterly inflation report, released two weeks ago,
the BoE raised its medium-term inflation forecast to close to
its 2 percent goal, indicating that a further dose of
quantitative easing may be less certain than economists
expected.
With the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase a
huge budget deficit, the pressure to boost the economy remains
firmly on the central bank.
UK inflation has spent years above the BoE's target but is
expected to fall sharply this year. In December, consumer price
inflation dropped to a six-month low of 4.2 percent.
