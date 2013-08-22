By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON Aug 21 The death of an intern working at
the London offices of Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
prompted calls for city firms to take more responsibility for
the ambitious graduates who push themselves to the limit to
secure jobs at the world's top banks.
Attracted to the glass towers of finance in London, New York
and Singapore by the prospect of securing a full-time job and
hefty wage, future "masters of the universe" often face 20-hour
days in some of the most adrenaline-soaked offices on earth.
Weekends at work and meals in the office are par for the
course with anecdotal reports of the "magic roundabout" where
interns get a taxi home after dawn and leave it waiting while
they have a quick shower and then return to work.
But serious concerns about interns working long hours and
even through the night were raised on Wednesday after the death
of Moritz Erhardt, 21, who was found dead late last week at his
London accommodation towards the end of a seven-week internship.
The German intern allegedly worked for 72 hours without
sleep in the Bank of America's investment banking division. The
cause of his death was unknown pending post-mortem tests.
A Bank of America spokesman said the bank was waiting for
the facts about Erhardt's death before deciding whether to
review its internship programme.
Some politicians and an intern campaign group condemned the
workload on interns dubbed "slavery in the city" by one British
newspaper, calling on the banks to take measures to ensure their
staff were not worked to exhaustion.
"Exploitation of youth is unacceptable," tweeted European
Employment Commissioner Laszlo Andor.
Ben Lyons, co-founder of Intern Aware that campaigns for
fair, paid internships, criticised a 100-hour-a-week culture at
investment banks, saying HR professionals, particularly those in
the City, needed to ensure young people were cared for.
But interns doubted it would be possible to change the
culture, saying they were never explicitly told to work such
long hours but imposed this on themselves in their desperation
for a job.
"People push themselves because they want an offer with the
bank and the chance of a great career and great money," said one
former intern from a major U.S. bank who secured a job after the
summer. "This is a golden path."
GOLDEN WAGES
The pressure to succeed can take its toll on some interns
who have about eight weeks over the summer to prove themselves
and dare not leave the office before their superiors.
Working around the clock was seen as part of the job which
can be brutal for years with young bankers swapping stories
about trying to get a weekend off a month, working three days
without sleep, and negotiating to be freed up for their wedding.
But while some burn out and quit the industry, the financial
rewards are a major incentive, with new recruits at investment
banks starting on a salary of about 50,000 pounds ($80,000)
which is about 20 percent higher than other corporate graduates.
"There's the sense of face time and even if you don't have
any urgent work you are required to stay late. The culture feeds
itself," said an intern from Merrill Lynch who secured a job but
quit after a year with work-related repetitive strain injury.
"It takes you about a year to 18 months to realise that it
just isn't worth it. You need to have a life," said the intern
who is now a project manager in the fashion industry.
A former intern at HSBC in London, who no longer
works at the bank or in the industry, said interns got the worst
projects, spending days ploughing through data without argument.
"If you can follow instructions then they will like you and
that often means staying very, very late doing ridiculous
things. It's partly a culture of intern trying to impress," said
the former intern.
With interns unlikely to rebel against working
"all-nighters", Professor Andre Spicer from London's Cass
Business School said the banks themselves needed to impose
limits and question just how productive and healthy long hours
are.
"If large firms hope to be sustainable and attractive to
employees, they need to tackle the extreme hours culture,"
Spicer said in a statement.