* Net lending +5.8 bln stg in Q3 vs +1.6 bln in Q2
* Biggest net lending increase since scheme was launched
LONDON Dec 2 Britain's flagship scheme to
encourage banks to pump more credit into the economy achieved
the highest quarterly net lending since its introduction last
year, giving further evidence of a pick-up in the economy.
The Bank of England said on Monday net lending by banks was
5.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) during the third quarter, more
than three times the 1.6 billion seen in the quarter before.
Banks have so far drawn down 23.1 billion pounds from the
funding for lending scheme (FLS) and net lending has risen by
3.6 billion overall since its launch in July last year.
"An economic recovery has taken hold. These data show that a
significant improvement in credit conditions, aided by the FLS,
is now feeding through to lending," said Paul Fisher, executive
director for markets at the bank.
Fisher added that lending to small businesses remained
subdued, however. The government said last week it would tweak
the scheme, no longer providing funds for mortgage lending - a
move it hopes will avoid a housing bubble in the UK and
stimulate small business lending.
The government launched FLS as part of its efforts to lift
the economy out of recession. The central bank made cheap funds
available to banks and building societies on the condition they
lent to UK households and businesses.
The data showed the biggest net lenders in the quarter were
Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide, who increased
lending by 3.1 billion pounds and 2.7 billion respectively.
Net lending fell at Santander UK, Barclays
and the Co-operative Bank.
Santander UK once again showed the biggest drop in net
lending, which declined by 2.1 billion pounds in the third
quarter.