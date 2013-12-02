LONDON Dec 2 The Bank of England said net
lending by banks and building societies taking part in its
Funding for Lending Scheme was 5.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion)
in the third quarter, more than three times the level of the
previous quarter.
Banks have drawn down 23.1 billion pounds of cheap funds
from the FLS since it was introduced last year, and net lending
has increased by 3.6 billion pounds since June 2012.
The data showed the biggest net lenders in the quarter were
Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide, who increased
lending by 3.1 billion pounds and 2.7 billion respectively. Net
lending fell at Santander UK, Barclays and the
Co-operative Bank.