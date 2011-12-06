(Adds detail, BoE comment)
By Fiona Shaikh
LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England launched
a new facility on Tuesday to provide sterling liquidity to the
banking system if current "exceptional stresses" on global
financial markets spread to Britain's interbank lending market.
Just days after the BoE joined other major central banks to
boost the global supply of dollar liquidity, the BoE said its
new Extended Collateral Term Repo (ECTR) Facility would enable
it to offer banks 30-day sterling liquidity on an ad hoc basis.
"There is currently no shortage of short-term sterling
liquidity in the market. But should that position change, the
new facility gives the Bank additional flexibility to offer
sterling liquidity in an auction format against the widest range
of collateral," the BoE said in a statement.
The BoE already holds regular indexed long-term repo
operations to deliver liquidity to the banking system, and also
offers the Discount Window Facility, which provides liquidity to
banks on a bilateral basis with a term of up to one year.
It said its new facility came "in light of the continuing
exceptional stresses in financial markets" and that its design
had been influenced by feedback from market contacts.
The new Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility will have an
auction format, with loans available for 30 days against the
same collateral that are eligible for use in the Discount Window
Facility, the Bank said.
Banks that might wish to use the ECTR are required to
"pre-position" their collateral, that is, notify the BoE of a
possible future intention to make use of the facility and
disclose the collateral they would offer.
The BoE accepts as collateral sovereign debt, residential
mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt,
student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed
commercial paper, amongst other assets.
It said the size of any ECTR operation would be announced
the day before the operation at 1600 GMT, with auctions taking
place at 1030 GMT.
"ECTR operations will be announced at the discretion of the
bank to respond to actual or prospective market-wide shortages
of short-term sterling liquidity," it said.
