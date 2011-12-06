(Fixes formatting)

LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England launched a new liquidity-providing facility on Tuesday, which it said it would use when needed to provide sterling liquidity to the banking system.

The Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility is a contingency liquidity facility that can be used to provide additional sterling liquidity to the banking system, when required, against collateral pre-positioned for use in the BoE's discount window facility, the Bank said.

"ECTR operations will be announced at the discretion of the bank to respond to actual or prospective market-wide shortages of short-term sterling liquidity."

Last week the BoE, along with other major central banks, announced foreign currency swap facilities to boost liquidity in the financial system. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and David Milliken)