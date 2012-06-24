LONDON, June 24 A "substantial" amount of
quantitative easing by the Bank of England is needed to
kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy, BoE policymaker David
Miles said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Miles, who voted in favour of a third round of monetary
stimulus at the BoE's policy meeting in June, reiterated his
support for a cash injection of at least 50 billion pounds
($77.80 billion).
"Do we need a more expansionary monetary policy? 'Yes'.
Should it be a substantial change in asset purchases? 'Yes'. Is
50 billion pounds a substantial number? 'Yes it is'. Could one
know in advance what is exactly the right amount to do?
'Absolutely not'," Miles was quoted as saying by the FT's
website.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)