LONDON Jan 16 Britain's plans to make banks
ring-fence their retail operations from riskier areas has a
better chance of succeeding if a threat of full separation is in
place, the architect of the ring-fencing plan said.
John Vickers headed up the Independent Commission on Banking
(ICB), which recommended Britain's banks shielded their retail
operations from their investment banking activities but stopped
short of advocating a total separation.
Speaking to an influential panel of lawmakers on Wednesday,
he backed plans to introduce legislation enabling future
governments to break up banks if they try to find ways to
navigate the ring-fence.
"I believe ring fencing will work without reserve power but
there is an even higher likelihood of it working with the
reserve power," Vickers told the Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards.