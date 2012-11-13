LONDON Nov 13 The Chief Executive of challenger bank Virgin Money said Britain's retail banks were aware of problems relating to the sale of payment protection insurance but would not withdraw the products until rivals did.

"The industry knew there was a problem with PPI but no one was prepared to be the first mover," Janye-Anne Gadhia, who previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

Gadhia also said that the key to stimulating competition within the sector was making it easier for customers to switch accounts. Britain plans to implement a 7 day deadline for banks to enable their customers to switch to a competitor next September.