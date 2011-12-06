(Fixes formatting)

LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that there was no immediate shortage of short-term sterling liquidity in the British banking system, shortly after it launched a new facility to tackle this problem.

"In light of the continuing exceptional stresses in financial markets, the Bank of England is today announcing the introduction of a new contingency liquidity facility, the Extended Collateral Term Repo (ECTR) Facility," the BoE said.

"There is currently no shortage of short-term sterling liquidity in the market. But should that position change, the new facility gives the Bank additional flexibility to offer sterling liquidity in an auction format against the widest range of collateral," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)