LONDON Nov 16 Britain is being affected
by the turmoil in the eurozone, its main trading partner, the
Treasury said on Wednesday, responding to a cut in growth
forecasts from the Bank of England.
"Today's Bank of England report reiterates that the UK
economy is not immune from the problems faced by its trading
partners, in particular in the Eurozone," a Treasury spokesman
said.
"The Government is doing all it can to protect the UK
economy and make sure that it remains a relative safe haven in
the face of international instability and uncertainty, whilst
also putting in place the longer term conditions needed for
strong and sustainable growth."
(Reporting by Keith Weir)