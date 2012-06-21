LONDON, June 21 The Bank of England has
appreciable room for more monetary stimulus and could have
injected extra cash into the economy without creating inflation
risks in June, policymaker Martin Weale said on Thursday.
Weale, who voted with the 5-4 majority against extending the
Bank's purchases of government bonds beyond the current total of
325 billion pounds earlier this month, said he had wanted to see
details of new schemes to ease credit constraints first.
"The Monetary Policy Committee was notified at its June
meeting about the discussions under way between the Treasury and
the Bank about how best to ease banks' funding costs and how to
enhance their ability to lend," Weale said in a speech at the
University of Surrey in Guildford.
"While I shared the view that further monetary stimulus
could be applied to the economy without putting the inflation
target at risk, I wanted to wait for the outcome of these
discussions before I felt able to come to a view on the
appropriate stimulus," he said.
Weale said the fall in prices of raw materials improved the
overall inflation outlook, lowering the risk of above-target
inflation becoming entrenched.
"This in turn means that there is appreciably more room for
further monetary stimulus," he said.
At the same time, the near-term prospects for the economy
had worsened. "Data for April suggest that the international
environment has become considerably worse," he said.
Britain has fallen into its second recession in four years,
and is in danger of a longer slump as the crisis in the euro
zone - its largest trading partner - is hurting exports and
business confidence.
Weale's comments will boost expectations that the central
bank will launch another round of quantitative easing asset
purchases in July. Ben Broadbent, who also voted against more QE
in June, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday that the case
for further stimulus had grown.
However, Weale indicated doubts that buying more gilts would
make a significant difference.
"Our past asset purchases have probably provided some
support to the economy, even if it is not clear how much," he
said, pointing to research that suggested the impact may have
been "appreciably" lower than the central bank's estimates.
In any case, the asset purchases were not designed to bring
effective interest rates set by banks closer to the central
bank's record low interest rate of 0.5 percent, he said.
"It seems highly likely, although of course we cannot be
certain, that high interest rates and, in all probability,
credit rationing, are factors depressing the economy," he said.
The central bank's new liquidity tool - the so called
Extended Collateral Term Repo (ECTR) - and the new
funding-for-lending scheme were important steps to provide extra
monetary support for the financial system and the economy.
The financial crisis had highlighted the need for a
wide-range of tools to keep monetary policy effective, Weale
said.
"The Chancellor (finance minister) recognised this when he
spoke at Mansion House about 'monetary policy in all its
forms'," he said.
"I suspect that, pound for pound, the new interventions will
do more to support the economy than would deploying the same
sums on further asset purchases," he added.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Ron Askew)