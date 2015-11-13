LONDON Nov 13 Britain's government should set
up a new body chaired by the finance minister to ensure banking
regulation is not excessive and help coordinate policy so
international banks can thrive in London, the country's banking
lobby group said.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said on Friday the
new agency should have responsibility for ensuring delivery of
policy for international banking and the regulatory approach
across government departments and regulators.
It should be chaired by Finance Minister George Osborne and
include the governor of the Bank of England, the BBA said.
The proposal was one of 23 recommendations set out by
Britain's former top financial regulator Hector Sants, now
vice-chair at consultancy Oliver Wyman, in a report for the BBA
on the industry's competitiveness.
It said Britain should also consider bringing changes to its
bank tax into force earlier and setting up a new independent
agency to determine penalties imposed on banks and how they
should pay compensation to customers.
The report said changes are needed because London's
attractiveness as a destination for international investment
banks was being eroded by factors including unilateral
regulation, tax uncertainty and weakening profitability across
the industry.
"Wholesale banking is an internationally mobile industry and
there is a real risk this decline could accelerate," said
Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive.
He said many banks had been moving jobs away from London and
Britain's market share of activities linked to capital
formation, such as cross-border lending and initial public
offerings, was static or falling.
The BBA said the government had adopted a more positive
stance towards banks since an election in May and it should now
set out its plans for "stable policy and regulation" of
international banks, which account for more than 30 percent of
the 405,000 people working in banking in Britain.
The BBA and Oliver Wyman report, titled "Winning the Global
Race'", also said supervision of investment banking conduct
should be beefed up by introducing more specialisation at the
Financial Conduct Authority.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Heinrich)