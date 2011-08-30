* CBI, Bankers Association warn over tighter rules

* Banking report next month to call for ring-fencing

LONDON Aug 30 Business lobbies have stepped up their campaign against plans to force British banks to ringfence their retail operations from other parts of their business ahead of publication of a government-commissioned report next month.

They argue that banks should not be constrained at a time when the economy is growing only slowly.

"Taking action at this moment - this moment of growth peril, which weakens the ability of banks in Britain to provide the finance that businesses need to grow - is just to me barking mad," John Cridland, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, told the Financial Times in comments published on Tuesday.

The CBI is Britain's main business lobby. Cridland's comments echo remarks to the BBC from Angela Knight, head of the British Bankers' Association.

Business is stepping up its lobbying ahead of the final report due on September 12 from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB).

The ICB has already indicated it will call for ring-fencing and finance minister George Osborne, a Conservative, has backed the proposal. The banks have said the proposals are flawed and costly. .

Business Secretary Vince Cable, from the smaller Liberal Democrat coalition party, has long called for a full separation of banking operations. Cable is also said to be unhappy about plans to give the banks until 2019 to ring fence their businesses.

Cridland warned that regulation risked driving away some of Britain's most important companies.

"We don't want to force some of our remaining world class British companies to shift away from a focus on the UK because the rules have been set unilaterally in the UK," he said.

"There's an own goal here about to be scored if we get this wrong."

Britain wants to ensure that it does not suffer a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008-09 when the state had to spend billions of pounds preventing the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland and HBOS, now part of Lloyds .

The state has an 83 percent stake in RBS and owns 41 percent of Lloyds. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)