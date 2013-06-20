* Prudential Regulation Authority sets new curbs on sector
* Finds end-2012 aggregate capital shortfall of 27 bln stg
* Findings apply to RBS, Lloyds, Barclays, Co-op, Nationwide
* Five have already outlined plans to cut gap by 13.7 bln
* RBS accounts for just over half of shortfall
By Matt Scuffham and Huw Jones
LONDON, June 20 Britain's banks will have to
raise 13 billion pounds ($20.4 billion) of extra capital and
meet a new cap on lending ahead of international peers as the
Bank of England seeks to curb risk in the financial sector.
The combined balance sheet of Britain's largest banks is
five times the size of the economy, despite radical
restructuring since the crash in 2008, and the country's central
bank fears many are still too big to fail.
Yet privately, some bankers are already complaining that
higher capital requirements and limits on leverage are hampering
their ability to lend in support of government efforts to boost
the fragile domestic economy.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), the Bank of
England's new banking regulator, said on Thursday there was an
aggregate capital shortfall of 27 billion pounds at the end of
last year at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Lloyds
Banking Group, Barclays, Co-operative Bank
and Nationwide Building Society.
The five have already outlined plans to bring the gap down
by 13.7 billion pounds and the rest will be raised via disposals
and restructurings.
Part-nationalised RBS accounted for just over half of the
shortfall, some 13.6 billion pounds, underscoring the challenge
facing Prime Minister David Cameron as he seeks to sell down the
state's 81 percent stake in the bank.
The government admitted late on Wednesday that a sale of its
stake in RBS was a long way off and said it would review the
possibility of splitting RBS, putting its toxic property loans
into a so-called "bad bank". Finance minister George Osborne
said such a break-up should have happened five years ago.
Many people, including Osborne, have said previously that
creating a bad bank for RBS would be too costly and one top-10
RBS investor warned it could damage the wider economy.
"RBS's record on new lending in the UK mortgage market is
already very strong. It is possible that the capital strain of a
split could produce the reverse effect from that intended, that
is it could actually cause less lending to the UK economy," said
the investor.
ABILITY TO LEND
The Bank of England also wants banks to meet tougher new
global capital rules well before an international deadline of
2019. And it set a "leverage ratio" of 3 percent for UK banks
with immediate effect, four and a half years before it is due to
be implemented globally, effectively limiting their ability to
lend.
The leverage ratio measures capital against total loans, not
adjusted for their supposed riskiness, and some bankers argue it
penalises low-risk, high-volume businesses like trade finance
and mortgage lending, crucial to economic growth.
The PRA said Barclays and Nationwide fell short of the
required level with leverage ratios of 2.5 percent and 2
percent, respectively, after adjustments. It said they must
submit plans by the end of this month to reduce leverage.
Barclays and Nationwide were the only firms whose net UK
lending was more than 1 billion pounds in the first quarter.
A parliamentary commission on the banking sector, set up by
Osborne last year, had recommended a ratio of 4.06 percent.
Barclays said its restructuring plans include a reduction in
leverage "over time" and it would keep the market updated as
required.
In its calculation of their capital requirements, the PRA
recommended that Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the state, retains
some 12 billion pounds to cover potential future losses arising
from previous misconduct such as mis-selling products, the
largest of the all the main UK banks.
Osborne said late on Wednesday that the government was ready
to start selling its shares in Lloyds.
Lloyds has already announced plans to raise 5.8 billion
pounds in capital and on Thursday said it expects to meet its
additional 2.8 billion requirement without needing to issue
hybrid debt or shares.