By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin
June 20 (IFR) - The last line of my column last week about
Stephen Hester's firing (Stephen Hester: Have I got a job for
you!) ended up being rather prophetic and a perfect segway into
last night's speech by UK finance minister George Osborne and
his comments about RBS.
()
I'd said: "people discount a break-up of the group but I'm
not so sure " And lo and behold Osborne outlines plans
potentially to split RBS into a good bank whose privatisation
can be accelerated and a bad bank.
In fairness, I was thinking more along the lines of the
Markets & International Banking division being spun off as
opposed to the government firmly embedding RBS's dud and
non-core assets into the UK's balance sheet. But while the bad
bank will house the commercial property portfolio and its Ulster
Bank retail unit, it could also include some of the markets as
well as some of the under-performing international banking
businesses.
My own view is that the bank is too far down the road for
the split to make sense. Hester - who opposes a split hence his
ousting - has been diligently running down the balance sheet for
five years through the sale of businesses, asset sales, run-offs
and work-outs and the bank is close to hitting its
loan-to-deposit, RWA and balance sheet targets. For it to have
made sense, the split should have happened at the time of the
bailout. It's not at all clear how doing it now will leave UK
taxpayers better off, which is one point in all of this. Or how
it will increase the group's lending to domestic SMEs, which is
another.
Of course, Osborne's speech followed publication of the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards report 'Changing
banking for good' and it would appear he agrees with many of its
daft conclusions.
I thought the report was short-sighted, hopelessly naïve in
parts, arrogant in tone and inward-looking; an overstated piece
of negatively-intentioned twaddle that serves only to big up the
egos of the self-important commission members and their grubby
populist tendencies. I do wonder what planet some of those
behind the report live on.
If all the recommendations are implemented as is, it will
destroy London as a global financial centre and investment
banking in the UK as the talent pool either heads out of the
country or into the shadow banking sector along with all the
innovation and originality that has enabled London to maintain
its global pre-eminence for so long.
NO-ONE SPARED
The report spares no-one. It has a pop at bankers in
particular, defining them in effect as a quasi-criminal class.
But it also has a go at regulators, the government,
shareholders, institutional investors, rating agencies, UKFI
(which it wants shut down), auditors, accountants and corporates
(for raising too much debt). Actually I can't think of anyone
else it could possibly have slagged off.
To be clear, banking needed reforming. The over-exuberant
excesses of the period leading up to the global financial crisis
were well .. over-exuberant. And the Libor fixing and the
mis-selling scandals involving payment protection insurance and
interest-rate swaps were scandalous.
Compensation metrics in investment banking did encourage
risk-taking and short-termism as the end-game was always the
quest to generate outsize returns today; never mind about
tomorrow. I've always said that banks should be allowed to fail.
The report says so, too. That's one of the few things we agree
on. I think the efforts to reform the industry have progressed,
though - painfully at times to be sure - and I am extremely
sceptical that the report recommendations will do much to
further its rehabilitation.
Just picture the scene: you're the head of global markets.
It's year-end 2014 and it's bonus time. In comes the head of
trading, who's been diligently handling customer flow all year
and he's made a decent turn for the bank: "Great job this year,"
says the boss. "You've made a material difference to our
business. We've increased market share and the future looks
great.
"You'll recall that under CRD IV you're classified as a
material risk-taker so your bonus is capped at 1:1, but well
done anyway. Oh, I almost forgot; now that the 'changing banking
for good' report recommendations have been written into law,
you'll get your bonus in 2024 in the form of bail-in bonds.
"And may I also remind you that under the new licensing regime
underpinned by Banking Standards Rules, under which you're
liable to do serious harm, you're subject to the full range of
enforcement powers and if you're found guilty of 'reckless
misconduct' (as-yet undefined), you'll end up in the slammer.
Close the door on your way out please."
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD? WHO CARES?
The report ignores the interplay of cross-border regulatory
collaboration and dismisses the very notion of the utility of an
international level playing field in favour of a home-grown
solution that sets out to be far more robust and stringent than
the international norms.
This, they reckon, is a lot better than what they call the
box-ticking approach to regulation in the EU and that rather
than sending banks and bankers away from London screaming blue
murder it will have the opposite effect of making London a more
attractive place in which to do business because of that very
robustness. Alas, that ain't how it works. Regulatory arbitrage
will kill London. And by the way, the report says the threat of
a mass-exodus of talent shouldn't deter the government from
sticking to its guns.
Why on earth would you stick around with so much regulatory
and now potentially criminal baggage weighing you down? Even
less if, under the new Senior Persons Regime, you're held liable
and personally accountable for a set of defined responsibilities
even if those responsibilities are delegated or subject to
collective decision-making.
Under the new regime, individuals will be personally exposed
to the full range of civil sanctions including fines and an
industry ban. And if your bank fails, the burden of
responsibility will fall on you as an individual to prove you
took "all reasonable steps to prevent or mitigate the effects of
a specified failing" rather than on the enforcement apparatus to
prove you were negligent or broke some rule.
And, again, if it was found you acted recklessly, you can go
to prison and have your comp for that period recovered through
civil proceedings. The only thing that reckless in this entire
saga is the report and the retribution-seeking Parliamentary
Commission that wrote it. I say tear it up now and bring some
sense back into proceedings.