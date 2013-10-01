UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
LONDON Oct 1 Senior bankers in Britain could face a maximum jail term of seven years if found guilty of reckless misconduct in the management of a bank, proposed laws published on Tuesday said.
"The maximum sentence for the new offence is seven years in prison and/or an unlimited fine," a briefing note by the finance ministry said. "The new offence will strengthen individual accountability for senior bankers, and act as a deterrent against misconduct." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their