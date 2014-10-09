Oct 9 Colette Bowe, a former chairman of Britain's telecoms regulator and private equity firm Electra, has been appointed as chairman of the new standards body for British bankers.

The Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) was set up this year to improve standards in an industry that has been rocked by a slew of scandals, from mis-selling of loan insurance to the rigging of benchmark interest rates. It is funded by the banks but operates independent of them.

Bowe will take up her role on Nov. 1 and one of her first jobs will be to appoint a chief executive and to get banks and building societies to formally sign up to the council.

The BSRC will work with banks to create a new code of practice for the industry. It will also produce an annual report highlighting progress made by the sector and by individual banks, and what more needs to be done.

Britain's financial regulator will retain responsibility for disciplining banks for wrongdoing.