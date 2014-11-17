LONDON Nov 17 The British government on Monday fleshed out its plans to include branches of foreign banks based in Britain in a new system of regulation aimed at making senior banking officials more accountable for governance failures.

The proposal widens the scope of reforms published in July which seek to make leading bankers directly accountable for breaches in rules or procedures on their watch. The measures are part of government efforts to raise standards in the industry following the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The official consultation published on Monday sought industry views on plans to apply the so-called senior managers regime to some employees at British branches of foreign credit institutions and investment firms.

"The government is determined to tackle unacceptable behaviour by holding senior bankers fully accountable," said Andrea Leadsom, the minister with responsibility for financial services.

"We are determined to make sure that all banks in Britain operate with the highest standards."

The senior managers regime has met resistance from some in the industry, particularly over parts of the rules which reverse the burden of proof by requiring bankers to prove they were not aware of, or had challenged dubious behaviour.

The consultation is due to run until Jan. 30 2015, the government said.

Subsidiaries of foreign banks which are classed as separate British-registered entities from their parent companies are already covered by the rules.

However, branches of foreign banks operating in Britain were not covered by the original regime because they are legally part of a foreign company and subject to governance rules in their home country.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Keith Weir)