PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 Britain's finance minister George Osborne backed plans to raise standards across banking and said on Monday he will push through a raft of proposals to shake up the industry's culture after a series of scandals.
Osborne said he plans to implement the main proposals set out by a committee of lawmakers last month, which includes the threat of prison for reckless bosses, greater scope to claw back bonuses and pensions, and two new registers to better monitor behaviour.
"The government will implement its main recommendations. Where legislative changes are required we will amend the Banking Reform Bill which is currently before Parliament," Osborne said in a statement.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)