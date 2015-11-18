LONDON Nov 18 The London employment tribunal
ruling in favour of a former Citi currency dealer against
the bank this week is likely to entrench the positions of other
ex-traders and banks awaiting unfair dismissal hearings, legal
sources said on Wednesday.
Dozens of traders, including the chief dealers at some of
the world's biggest banks, were fired amid a global
investigation into allegations that some of them had shared
information and colluded to rig the $5 trillion-a-day market.
Judge Alison Russell on Tuesday ruled against Citi in its
dispute with Perry Stimpson, who was fired in November 2014
after 25 years as a trader at the bank.
Other traders sacked by their banks are likely to view
Stimpson's victory as a "David & Goliath" moment and a benchmark
decision that could boost their prospects in the forthcoming
cases.
Any suggestion that Citi and other banks might now consider
offering settlements in future cases would be wide of the mark,
lawyers told Reuters, saying that banks are most likely to fight
back even harder to show they had acted for the right reasons.
"Primarily they will do so for reputational purposes, to
illustrate that they take employee misconduct seriously," said
Paul McAleavey, a solicitor at Brahams Dutt Badrick and French,
which specialises in employment law.
"A lesser factor is that they are unlikely to suffer in any
material way financially," McAleavey said.
Lawyers said that unfair dismissal awards to individuals are
capped at a little less than 80,000 pounds ($121,500). In an
industry where revenue, profits and fines are measured in the
billions, that's a relatively insignificant sum.
Stimpson had been fired for sharing confidential client
information with other traders in chatrooms, which he said was
known about and condoned by senior management. Citi denied it
had authorised or condoned such behaviour.
His was the first of a handful of cases brought by traders
in London.
Ian Drysdale, a former trader at Royal Bank of Scotland
, has had his case heard and is awaiting the employment
tribunal's verdict, while former Citi traders Carly McWilliams,
David Madaras and Robert Hoodless have their hearings coming up
in the next few months.
Because unfair dismissal claims must be filed within three
months of dismissal, more cases are likely to be in the pipeline
but have yet to be made public, lawyers said.
Citi is one of seven banks to be fined more than $10 billion
for failing to stop traders manipulating the $5.3 trillion-a-day
forex market between 2008 and October 2013. It paid $2.3 billion
in fines to U.S. and British authorities.
($1 = 0.6584 pounds)
