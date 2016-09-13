LONDON, Sept 13 The Bank of England introduced
its first plastic banknotes on Tuesday, with a new five pound
entering circulation in England and Wales featuring World War
Two leader Winston Churchill.
The new notes, which will trickle through to the country's
cash machines and banks over the coming weeks, are made of
polymer, a thin and flexible plastic, which is cleaner, less
harmful to the environment and harder to forge than current
cotton-based notes, according to the central bank.
"The use of polymer means it can better withstand being
repeatedly folded into wallets or scrunched up inside pockets
and can also survive a spin in the washing machine", BoE
Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.
The notes are expected to last around two-and-a-half times
as long as their predecessors.
Scotland has had a limited amount of its own plastic five
pound notes in circulation since March 2015, with mass issuance
planned for October 2016.
Britain is one of the largest economies to adopt plastic
banknotes and they are already in circulation in Canada, Mexico,
New Zealand and Australia.
A new plastic 10-pound note featuring the author of "Pride
and Prejudice", Jane Austen, will appear in 2017 and 19th
century artist J.M.W. Turner, most famous for his seascapes, is
due to feature on a plastic 20-pound note from 2020.
