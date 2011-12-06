LONDON Dec 6 Britain's banks should hand
out sharply lower staff bonuses this year as part of an overhaul
of pay practices designed to protect investor returns as profits
and share prices across the sector tumble, the Association of
British Insurers' said.
"It is our members' view that it can no longer be business
as usual for this remuneration round," ABI director general Otto
Thoresen wrote in a letter to the country's top banks on Monday.
"They expect to see significantly lower bonus pools and
individual awards given the current market circumstances."
The ABI, whose members own about a fifth of Britain's
publicly traded shares, believes some of the cash channelled by
banks into employees' pay packets should be diverted into
shareholder dividends to preserve investor returns, Thoresen
said.
Insurers are also concerned that banks might fund higher
regulatory capital requirements by trimming payouts to
shareholders, he added.
Analysts already expect British banking bonuses to fall by
nearly 40 percent this year, reflecting a slump in revenues as
the eurozone sovereign debt crisis weighs on stock and bond
markets.
British banks, seen as vulnerable to the euro zone crisis,
have been among the worst stock market performers this year,
with the FTSE All Share Banks index shedding a
quarter of its value against a 5.7 percent drop for the FTSE
100.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)