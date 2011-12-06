* UK Treasury launches consultation on pay disclosure
* British Insurers call for lower rewards
By Sarah White and Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain stepped up its fight
against "unacceptable" bank bonuses on Tuesday by proposing
improved disclosure on pay from next year, backed by
shareholders also angered by the scale of rewards.
The UK government, which struck a deal with British banks
earlier this year to rein in pay and lend more, is set to pile
on further pressure after launching a consultation on better
transparency around bonuses.
Its plan would require 15 lenders -- not just British banks
but the UK operations of large foreign banks -- to make public
the reward packages for the eight highest-paid non-board
executives.
That would mean top traders and deal advisers would have
their pay disclosed, but they would not be named. The measures
would kick in next year, to include the 2011 bonus round,
already under scrutiny from investors and politicians.
"We want shareholders to hold banks to account for their
bonus structure, which is why we're taking action to make
top-level pay more transparent," said Mark Hoban, Financial
Secretary to the British Treasury.
Banks already have to disclose the five
highest-paid non-board executives and similar transparency rules
are in place elsewhere, meaning lenders in the European Economic
Area will be exempt, even though many have big investment
banking operations in London.
But those affected could include big U.S. investment banks
such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The
disclosure demands also go further than elsewhere by requiring
rewards to be split up into fixed, variable and deferred pay and
other components.
Britain's crackdown on bonuses comes as politicians in the
UK and across Europe bear down on banker pay again, not least
because of the increased capital demands lenders are facing in
the face of a raging euro zone crisis.
Calls to slash payouts and dividends to shore up capital
have grown in recent weeks, and shareholders, keen to make sure
the pain is shared with the banks, are wading in to support a
pay overhaul.
Britain's Association of British Insurers, whose members own
about a fifth of Britain's publically traded shares, called for
rewards to be slashed on Monday, pointing to tumbling share
prices and capital demands.
"It is our members' view that it can no longer be business
as usual for this remuneration round," ABI director general Otto
Thoresen wrote in a letter to the country's top banks.
"Any capital retention should not be solely funded by a
reduced payment of dividends," Thoresen said.
THE BACKLASH BEGINS
Shareholders' anger over bankers' pay has usually been
vented by voting against remuneration proposals, and this year
Britain's HSBC faced a backlash over its reward plans.
But anger over bonuses looks set to spiral again ahead of
the New Year bonus season, even if European banks have so far
put less aside to pay their staff than they had this time last
year.
Most still notched up bonus pots even in a dismal third
quarter and the fall in revenues -- down 30 percent in the three
months to September at the top 10 investment banks globally,
according to research group Coalition -- largely outstripped the
drop in compensation.
Even in France, where even the top banks are not known for
paying out the very high individual rewards more common in the
City of London, politicians are calling on banks to cut back on
bonuses.
Prime Minister Francois Fillon met with top executives at
the likes of BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
last month to tell them to keep lending to the French
economy while keeping a lid on bonuses.
One participant at the meeting said there was no objection
from bankers, who were in similar hot water over compensation
during the last crisis.
In Britain, fresh calls to cut bonuses and dividends further
came this week from Bank of England governor Mervyn King and
deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.
Only part nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland did
not accumulate any fresh rewards in the third quarter, and
bonuses accrued so far this year stand at roughly 416 million
pounds ($653.45 million), based on company reports.
These were down over 56 percent on what it had notched up to
hand out to staff for the whole of 2010. Overall, British
banking bonuses could drop by nearly 40 percent.
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
