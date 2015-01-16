BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's banking trade groups could merge under a proposal set out by leading banks on Friday to create a single association to represent retail and commercial banking interests more efficiently and effectively.
A consultation paper released by banks said it addressed how to improve the trade association landscape. Reuters last week reported banking trade groups including the British Bankers' Association, the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association could merge.
The paper follows work by a steering committee, including 10 of the major UK banks. It said creating a single trade group "could help the industry rebuild trust amongst its customers."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.