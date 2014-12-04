LONDON A group of veteran financiers have backed proposed digital bank Atom with 25 million pounds as the lender hopes to join a string of new "challengers" targeting high street customers.

Atom, which aims to launch next year if it gets authorisation from the Bank of England, said Neil Woodford's CF Woodford Equity Income Fund has become a cornerstone of the bank's shareholder base.

Other new backers include venture capitalist Jon Moulton, former chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Jim O'Neill, businessman Peter Vardy and Polar Capital, Atom said in a statement.

The proposed bank, now with around 70 investors, is targeting retail and business customers.

Britain's government is keen to encourage more customer choice and wrest market share away from the "Big Five" lenders, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, RBS and Santander UK.

"As we continue to move closer towards authorisation, our strong financial position and the support from individual and institutional shareholders positions us well for our planned launch in 2015," Atom Chief Executive Mark Mullen said.

