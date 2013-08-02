LONDON Aug 2 Britain's banks will have to hold
total capital equivalent to 8 percent of their risk-weighted
assets from the start of 2015, the Bank of England said on
Friday.
The central's bank's Prudential Regulation Authority, which
supervises lenders, was setting out how it plans to apply new
European Union bank capital rules in Britain.
The PRA has already forced big lenders to meet or exceed the
new rules and Friday's consultation largely refers to smaller
banks and other financial institutions that must also comply.
"Well capitalised and resilient firms are crucial for
ensuring financial stability and supporting UK growth," PRA
chief executive and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a
statement.