LONDON Feb 29 British financial regulators said
on Monday they would not apply the European Union's cap on
bankers' bonuses to all lenders, saying it would apply the rule
more leniently to less risky and smaller firms.
Under EU rules, all banker bonuses must be no bigger than
fixed pay, or twice that level with shareholder approval.
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, and
the Financial Conduct Authority said in a joint statement they
disagree with a blanket application of the bonus cap rule on all
firms.
"We have had an extensive debate on the issue of
proportionality with our European counterparts. The PRA attaches
a great deal of importance to the principle of applying policies
in a proportionate manner consistent with the legal provisions,"
Bank of England Deputy Governor and PRA Chief Executive, Andrew
Bailey said in a statement.
"We have followed the principle of proportionality, which in
practice means that smaller firms which pose less risk to the
safety and soundness of the financial system face lower
regulatory requirements. This is a sensible outcome," Bailey
said.
