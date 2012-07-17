LONDON, July 17 A future sale of bailed-out
Royal Bank of Scotland should be used to help boost
business lending, British Business Secretary Vince Cable told a
parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
Cable, who earlier this year suggested Britain should split
the lender and create a business bank dedicated to boosting
lending to companies and supporting exports, said getting
funding into the economy was still "an uphill struggle".
With small businesses finding it hard to get loans as banks
rein in lending to meet higher capital requirements, the
government has been seeking to get cash flowing to help promote
investment and create jobs.
Last week it detailed its latest scheme to get banks to
lend, with some 80 billion pounds of cheap loans available
provided they go to households and businesses.
"When action has to be taken on the future disposal of RBS
we shouldn't simply consider it as an asset question, we should
think about how it can be used positively to support business
lending and create more effective business lending
institutions," he said.
The financial impact would also have to be taken into
account however, he said. Britain used about 45 billion pounds
of taxpayers' money to rescue RBS, and eventually hopes to sell
it back to the private sector.
"There are issues about the RBS's role in supporting the
economy, but also there are very big fiscal questions about the
value of its assets and the extent to which we are responsible
for taxpayer money," he said.
Cable also said competition in Britain's banking system,
which is dominated by five big lenders - Barclays,
Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC
and Santander - was improving.
New entrants such as Metro Bank, Virgin Money and Aldermore,
as well as growing existing players such as the Co-operative
Group - set to purchase 630 Lloyds branches - are aiming to grab
business from more established lenders.
"We now have quite a bit of evidence for the first time in
generations of serious competition beginning to emerge in
business lending," he said.
