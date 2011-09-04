* Sunday Telegraph says Cameron wants to "water down" ICB's
reforms
* Cameron's office says PM will not pre-empt ICB report
* ICB final report due to be published on Sept. 12
* Top banks have stepped up lobbying against ring-fence
proposals
* Tories and LibDems have clashed over bank reforms
LONDON, Sept 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron wants a major "watering down" of proposals from the
Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to ring-fence the retail
arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the
Sunday Telegraph reported.
The report, which cited government sources, said Cameron had
told senior officials that he wanted to move the banking debate
on and that any proposals from the ICB to split retail and
investment banks and increase capital requirements needed to be
reviewed.
Asked to comment on the Sunday Telegraph's report, a
government spokeswoman said: "We are not going to pre-empt the
ICB. We haven't seen the final report and will respond once the
final report is out in a couple of weeks."
The ICB, set up last year by the government to examine
reforming the British banking industry after it got badly burnt
by the credit crisis, will publish its final report on Sept. 12.
Its findings are set to back proposals made in an earlier
interim report to ringfence banks' retail arms from riskier
trading operations to protect taxpayers from future financial
crises.
However, Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays ,
HSBC and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank
of Scotland and Lloyds -- have consistently
warned that excessively tough regulation could harm the UK
economy.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For Q&A on the ICB reforms, click
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
There have also been recurrent media reports that the likes
of Barclays and HSBC could move their headquarters overseas,
although both those banks have consistently denied they want to
move their headquarters away from London.
The ringfencing approach would get banks to form separate
subsidiaries for different retail and investment banking
operations while keeping the same parent holding company.
The ICB has also asked banks to hold more capital --
targeting core Tier 1 capital of 10 percent of risk-weighted
assets -- and the overall impact of the reforms is expected to
hit banks' profits, which could make it harder for them to lend
to businesses.
The ICB is still to define the nature of its ring-fencing
model, since some business activities such as property lending,
business loans and treasury operations could fall into both the
retail and investment banking categories.
After the final ICB report is issued, it will be up to the
government -- through a Cabinet committee on banking chaired by
finance minister George Osborne -- to choose what to implement
into law, probably starting later this year or early in 2012.
However, reforms may not come in until after the planned
2015 general election, while Britain would not want to be out of
step with the 2013 introduction of tougher global bank capital
and liquidity standards, known as Basel III.
The issue of banking reforms has proven to be a difficult
topic for the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition.
British Business Secretary Vince Cable has sought a full
split of banks' retail and investment banking arms, while
Finance Minister George Osborne backed the ICB's interim
proposal for ring-fencing.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)